GENEVA — The administration is hoping that new signs will help clarify public and private spaces at City Hall.
The measure comes after a so-called “First Amendment auditor” entered City Hall in March and recorded footage with his cell phone in a number of spaces, leading to a confrontation with City Public Works Director Joe Venuti that was posted on YouTube.
The same “auditor,” Daniel Warmus of Alden, Erie County, also visited the Canandaigua town office and started videotaping randomly within that building the same month.
Warmus is notable for other reasons besides his YouTube page, which is called Auditing Erie County. He just finished serving a short jail sentence in January for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by Trump supporters.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said Warmus’ visit in March was not the first of such interactions with so-called First Amendment auditors.
“We’ve had a few of them at the police department and City Hall over the past few years,” she said. “During my tenure, there has been one at City Hall.”
Hendrix said the city is modeling its public space designations after one adopted in Ontario County, which also has had visitors like Warmus to its facilities. Other counties have experienced visits from these “auditors,” who many believe are less interested in government access and First Amendment issues and more about creating confrontations with officials to boost their social media pages.
In the footage from Geneva City Hall, Warmus records Venuti working at his desk in his office. Venuti tells him he does not appreciate being recorded without getting his permission and without Warmus identifying who he is.
“I already got permission — the day you took public office,” Warmus tells Venuti.
Venuti eventually closes the office door on him.
In other parts of the City Hall footage, the conversations are more congenial, but some workers clearly were uncomfortable with Warmus recording them and their offices with his phone.
Hendrix said additional clarification was needed for visitors to city facilities.
“There are currently many spaces in the city buildings that are private locations due to safety concerns and/or confidential information being stored in those locations, such as personnel records, medical, etc.,” she said. “Some signs already exist in the building stating that areas are private in nature. For instance, there are currently old signs outside the locked areas on the first floor where the Clerk’s Office is that mark the area private. These signs state ‘private.’ Not that they are private property.”
Hendrix said additional signs have been posted in various locations in city facilities.
“When you enter City Hall there are new signs at the bottom of the stairs on the first floor designating the spaces behind the glass windows for code and clerk/comptroller as private areas,” she said.
Hendrix noted that departments have also shifted floors at City Hall.
However, she emphasized the moves are not intended to violate a citizen’s constitutional rights.
“I do understand the concern raised and am aware of the First Amendment audits,” she said.
Using Ontario County policy as its model, Hendrix said they have designated three spaces in all city buildings: Public Forums, Limited Access Public Forums, and Non-Public Forums/Private Spaces.
Here is how Ontario County defines them:
• Public forums are places such as streets, sidewalks and common areas inside and outside of buildings.
• Limited access public forums are places such as council rooms and conference rooms. These, said the policy, are spaces in which public is allowed for limited, as needed or invitation basis.
• Non-public forums are spaces for things such as personal offices, workstations, courtrooms, waiting rooms and secure locations.