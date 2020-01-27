GENEVA — Not long ago, along Seneca’s northern shore, a Hobart and William Smith Colleges skull with eight strong students, a barking boatswain and long rhythmic oars plied the waters quietly.
The team moved with ease, creating a single wake, heading in one direction.
In ways, the scene was a metaphor for the quiet efforts Geneva in recent years has been attempting to make on behalf of its children.
Increasingly Geneva’s non-profits, business leaders, colleges and its school district have been paddling in unison, all working to move the needle on the same key issues facing kids in this uniquely urban city.
Test reports just completed last week suggest that little Geneva may hold a lesson for some of its bigger neighbors.
For the third year in a row, studies suggest that across its summer youth programs, Geneva is defeating a big educational nemesis: the loss of learning during extended summer breaks.
Educators say some of the Geneva results are startling:
• 88 percent of students who attended a special creative summer school program for 1st through 6th graders maintained or improved on key reading skills.
• Of 206 Boys & Girls Club members who participated in a special program executed by the club, the city school district and HWS, 80 percent maintained or showed gains in tests executed in the spring and again when returning to school in September.
Measurements at smaller programs executed at the Geneva Public Library, the Jim Dooley Day Care Center, the City Recreation Department and the Geneva Family YMCA showed similar outcomes.
“When I look at these results I believe I am seeing the true benefits of a collective impact approach,” said Tracy Marchionda, the school district’s innovation chief. “Pulling together like this we are seeing tactics that are making a difference.’’
Marchionda heads a committee of community and school leaders that has been meeting for years now as part of the umbrella group known as Geneva 2030 (formerly called Geneva 2020). Her committee was generally described as focusing on “literacy” and the group — including leaders of day cares, youth groups, libraries, recreation organizations as well as school and after-school programs — cast about looking for ways all could contribute to a clear but difficult goal of improving reading skills among the young.
Some of the early efforts were direct:
• The Boys & Girls Club declared its 1st through 3rd grade program a “Literacy Academy” and looked for ways to work reading exercises into all its after-school efforts.
• Geneva Reads, a reading literacy and advocacy group, followed up on its annual Bookfest and free book distribution effort by putting lawn signs along city streets, encouraging early reading to infants and young children.
Over time Marchionda’s Literacy Team broadened its efforts and began focusing on efforts to combat “summer slide,” the phenomena in which young students, left unengaged for weeks, return to school in the fall having lost several months of learning they had gained in the previous school year.
As part of this effort, the Boys & Girls Club, working with its partners at HWS, formed what the club called “Summer University.” Club members in grades 1 to 6 would be picked up each summer morning and delivered to North Street School. There, district teachers, assisted by tutors trained and employed by the Boys & Girls Club, conducted creative and fun summer classes that exercised academic skills in an environment less structured than a regular school year class.
After lunch, the club members would be bused to the Boys & Girls Club where exercise, arts, dance and music clubs would fill out their days. Each Friday, those who attended all week were rewarded with a full day field trip to some of Upstate’s best attractions — a guided walk through Watkins Glen State Park, a College Day at HWS, a visit to Sky Zone, the Museum of Play and, of course, a day at Darien Lake.
The Geneva Public Library, the YMCA, the City Recreation Department and large, local daycare facilities also looked for ways to incorporate reading and intellectual engagement into their summer programs. A summer reading bingo game with prizes was conducted across the city. Summer reading lists were revived at the community’s request and the school district used grant funds to make sure all students from grade K-11 went home for summer with at least one of the list’s titles.
As the new school year began, the district conducted tests of basic skills, cross referenced them against summer program participation and gauged the results. HWS and Keuka College interns helped execute this data analysis and Marchionda’s literacy group was delivered the results last week.
“We do need to get more sophisticated with our ability to measure results,” Marchionda said. “We will be looking for ways to do that. But these first steps are very encouraging.”
In addition to Marchionda’s Literacy group, other 2030 teams are focusing on graduation rates, career and college preparation, kindergarten readiness and technology training opportunities. 2030’s board is also working to learn from other “collective impact” organizations that are using data-driven tactics throughout the state and nation to address community challenges.
Geneva 2030 was founded in 2011 under the leadership of then-president of HWS Mark Gearan. In its earliest days, the organization focused on strategies to help the school district combat a declining graduation rate. Those rates have risen from 65 percent to more than 90 percent today, though rates for Hispanic students continue to lag significantly.
Pat McGuire, the recently retired interim president of HWS, is working with the Boys & Girls Club on developing measurement tools to evaluate program success and help identify the most efficacious programs for its members. He believes this work could help other organizations eventually.
“All the data is right here, within the hands of all these different groups,” McGuire said. “I believe we can find a way to bring it all together, under one umbrella and keep having these measurable successes.”
With the recent name change from “Geneva 2020” to “Geneva 2030” it is clear this community sees the effort as a long-term adjustment in how its most persistent problems need to be approached.
All of Geneva’s oars may not yet be paddling in unison, but everyone is in the boat — and trying. The routes are long. The destinations are noble.