GENEVA — It has not been the most serene of times in the city school district.
From the leave of Superintendent Patricia Garcia amid an investigation into a complaint regarding her conduct, to the arrest of Middle School Principal John DeFazio, to student walkouts and fights, many parents are growing concerned for the safety of their children.
A new group, the Geneva Parent Communication Council, has formed with the hope of “making our schools a safer place for our children.”
The group hosted its first meeting Thursday night at the Geneva Welcome Center Conference Room, and many others joined by Zoom. The meeting was held, a statement from the group said, “for us as parents to come up with ideas and solutions on how we can assist our schools to become safe again, not only for our staff, but for our students as well.”
Leaders Jessica Avila and Yadinette Negron said they were heartened by the turnout and noted that over 100 parents have joined the effort.
By Friday morning, and under rainy skies, the group launched its first endeavor: heading to Geneva High School to welcome students to the school. They also were planning to greet students upon their departure in the afternoon.
Other ideas under consideration are parents serving as unpaid hall monitors in the high school.
For more information on the group, check out their Facebook page.