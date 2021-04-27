GENEVA — In 2018, the city created a second Farmers Market on Saturday as a way to provide more people an opportunity to find fresh fruit and vegetables and other Finger Lakes region products and also to provide additional offerings not seen during the Thursday event.
The Saturday market, held lakeside by the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, has become a rousing success, city officials have said. So much that it is dropping the Thursday market that has been held the past few years in the municipal parking lot off of Exchange Street. At least for now.
“Our Saturday market is widely popular and has been increasing in vendor participation and attendance each year,” said Liz Toner of the city’s Office of Neighborhood Initiatives, which has taken over farmers market operations from the city’s Recreation Department.
She said the “decision to press pause on the weekday Farmers Market was not an easy one, and was a decision staff wrestled with for months amid COVID-19.”
Toner said that with vendor and customer participation “steadily declining” for the weekday market, “we are focusing on producing one outstanding market for the season.”
She said staff “will be diving into a strategy for working with community partners to potentially rejuvenate a mid-week downtown market for 2022.”
Toner noted that the Farmers Market will allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits for produce purchases, while the Foundry Food Voucher Program will also continue.
She said anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the Saturday Farmers Market can do so by emailing her at ejt@geneva.ny.us.
The Saturday market runs June 12 to Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Toner noted that in addition to the Saturday Farmers Market, FoodLink’s Curbside Market program will still be at three locations over the summer on Fridays: at the Salvation Army on North Street from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; at Lyceum Heights Apartments from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.; and at Elmcrest Apartments on Lewis Street from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Additionally, she said the community-wide Drive Thru Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will continue to operate at the Geneva Boys & Girls Club on Carter Road into the summer. Upcoming distribution dates are Monday, May 3, Monday, May 17 and Monday, June 14. The distribution starts at 11 a.m. until supplies last and no registration is necessary, said Toner.
“The Office of Neighborhood Initiatives also is hoping to arrange some food-oriented community events in different neighborhoods, including food truck rodeos and potentially pop-up one day Farmers Markets,” she said. “The ONI department has sent out a community survey to residents asking for feedback on what type of programming they would be interested in.”
She said that to complete the survey, residents can go to www.cityofgenevany.com or visit City of Geneva, NY on Facebook to find the link.