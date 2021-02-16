GENEVA — A number of Geneva Police Department officers were recognized during the department’s 2020 awards ceremony.
• Lifesaving Award — Sgt. Nick Bielowicz.
• Letters of Commendation — Detective J.D. Winter, Officer Rich Baskin, Officer Jay Bucklin (three commendations), Officer Ryan Camacho, Officer Ron Eveland (two commendations), Officer Travis Farmer, Officer Dan Hickey (two commendations), Officer Jenn Lloyd, Officer Trevor Wagner.
• Longevity Award — Sgt. Pat Nolin, 15 years.
• Longevity Award — Officer Ron Eveland and Officer Jenn Perry, 5 years.