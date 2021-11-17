GENEVA — The Geneva Police Department will host a toy drive again this year to help local families during the holiday season, but there will not be a “Fill the Cruiser” event due to Covid-19.
GPD Det. Matt Colton said the sixth annual drive will be conducted by the police department and Aeneas McDonald Police Benevolent Association. The drive began Monday and ends Dec. 10.
Gifts must be new and unwrapped, and can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Geneva PD, 255 Exchange St. (Public Safety Building).
• Lyons National Bank, 399 Exchange St.
• Geneva Family YMCA, 399 William St.
• Freihofer’s Baking Co., 211 Lyons Road (Route 14 North).
• Dollar General, 194 N. Exchange St.
• Symmetry Barbershop, 118 Castle St.
• Creator’s Touch Barber Shop, 446 Exchange St.
• Century 21 Steve Davoli Real Estate, 156 Castle St.
If the drop-off locations are closed, toys can be dropped off 24/7 at the Geneva PD.
After the drive, toys will be given to several local agencies for distribution to children and families in need.