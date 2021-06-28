GENEVA — City Police Chief Mike Passalacqua has announced the hiring of three new officers.
• Nickolas Shannon, 24, employed by the Monroe County sheriff’s office.
• Dillion Hudson, 28, employed by the village of Avoca (Steuben County) water department. Hudson also serves in the U.S. Army Reserve.
• Allan Smith, 27, employed by the Ontario County sheriff’s office (corrections).
Shannon, Hudson and Smith begin their police training Sunday at the Mohawk Valley Police Academy in Utica. The academy last six months, followed by field training with veteran Geneva PD officers.
Passalacqua said the new officers are expected to begin their own patrols in March 2022.