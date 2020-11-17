GENEVA — The Geneva Police Department will host a toy drive again this year to help local families during the holiday season, although a popular event will not be held due to COVID-19.
GPD Det. Matt Colton, who organizes the annual effort, said the fourth annual toy drive will be conducted by the police department and Aeneas McDonald Police Benevolent Association. However, there will not be the usual “Fill the Cruiser” event in early December.
The drive begins Nov. 18 and ends Dec. 13. Gifts must be new and unwrapped, and can be dropped off in the following locations:
• Ashley HomeStore, 258 Exchange St.
• Melissa’s Barbershop, 99 Seneca St.
• Symmetry Barbershop, 118 Castle St.
• Geneva Family YMCA, 399 William St.
• Freihofer’s, 211 Lyons Road (Route 14 North)
• Dollar General, 194 N. Exchange St.
• Century 21 Steve Davoli Real Estate, 156 Castle St.
• Geneva City Hall, 47 Castle St.
Colton said after the drive, toys will be given to the Ontario County Department of Social Services, the Salvation Army in Geneva, the Geneva Head Start Program, and the Center of Concern. Those organizations will distribute the toys to children and families in need.