GENEVA — Since taking the job a year ago, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said he has stressed integrity and transparency in his department.
So Passalacqua was visibly upset Wednesday afternoon when announcing the arrest of one of his officers — a 10-year veteran of the Geneva PD accused of using unnecessary force during an arrest last week.
“It is never a good day when a chief of police has to report the arrest of a police officer from their own agency, but it is a necessary part of maintaining a credible and transparent agency,” Passalacqua said during a press conference at the public safety building. “Although this allegation is disturbing, it in no way diminishes the trust I have in the women and men of the Geneva Police Department who work hard every day to protect our city.”
Moments before, Passalacqua had announced the arrest of Jack Montesanto. He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor.
The charge stems from an incident just after midnight on July 23, when Montesanto responded to a 911 call for a noise complaint on Main Street. Passalacqua said the alleged victim is a woman arrested for disorderly conduct and violation of the city’s noise ordinance, both of which are violations.
Passalacqua said Montesanto used unnecessary force against the woman while she was being booked at the public safety building — choking her. Passalacqua said the woman did not seek medical attention and other officers were there at the time.
The press conference included several members of the Geneva PD, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, sheriff’s office Lt. Greg Shaffer, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride, and several city officials.
Passalacqua said he learned of the incident on July 25 and started an internal investigation. The sheriff’s office did the criminal investigation, which is ongoing.
“These cases are difficult,” Henderson said. “Members of law enforcement have to be held accountable for their actions, just like everybody else.”
Montesanto, 40, was arrested Wednesday morning by the sheriff’s office. He was arraigned Wednesday evening at the county jail, where his attorney, Matthew Mix, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.
Montesanto, who lives in Farmington, was brought to the centralized arraignment court in handcuffs. He was released on his own recognizance by Clifton Springs Justice John Maslyn.
MacBride suggested the release on recognizance, saying Montesanto lives locally and has no criminal history.
MacBride did request an order of protection for the alleged victim, who was only identified by the initials “ML.” Maslyn granted the order, telling Montesanto to have no contact with the woman.
Maslyn also ordered Montesanto to surrender his firearms. Montesanto will be in Geneva City Court for an initial appearance at 9 a.m. Monday.
Passalacqua said body-worn camera evidence is part of the investigation. He said the alleged victim is cooperating and has been referred to victim services.
Montesanto has been suspended, with pay, pending outcome of the case.
Passalacqua said Montesanto started with the Geneva PD in August 2009, and there have been no other complaints against him until now.
Passalacqua noted that police work is hard in today’s environment but said he was disappointed and disturbed by the allegations against Montesanto.
“This affects morale tremendously. We all wear the same uniform and we all take this personally,” he said. “My hope is that my officers do the job the same way I did it for 17 years. We have nothing to hide and we shouldn’t be hiding anything. I have too much of a moral compass. As chief, I pledge that this matter will be dealt with fairly and justly, upholding the rights of all involved.”
