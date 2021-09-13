GENEVA — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Geneva Police Department is accepting applications for its annual Citizens Police Academy that begins Oct. 4 and continues through Nov. 15.
GPD Chief Mike Passalacqua said the focus of the seven-week academy is to educate citizens about the department’s organization, operations, and role in the community. Participants can offer ideas and share their experiences.
Passalacqua added that the academy’s goal is to develop a partnership between citizens and their local law enforcement agency. Classes are taught by GPD officers and certificates are awarded upon completion.
“The Citizens Academy is a great resource for community members, as it gives them an opportunity to learn about how their police department operates on a daily basis,” Passalacqua said in a news release. “This initiative has been in place for over seven years and is made possible by the men and women of the Geneva Police Department and their dedication toward increasing communication with the community.”
There is no cost to participate. The academy is open to people 18 and older who live or work in the city, and classes will run from 6-8:15 p.m. Mondays at the public safety building, 255 Exchange St.
Applicants must have a clean criminal history and background checks are done on all applicants. Accepted applicants are required to attend every scheduled class, and space is limited to 16 students/participants.
Applications are available at the public safety building and city hall. They can also be requested by emailing GPD Lt. Matt Valenti at mjv@geneva.ny.us.
For more information about the academy, email Valenti or call him at (315) 828-6783.