GENEVA — This Ontario County municipality will have a new city manager next month, pending a formal confirmation vote at the June 1 city council meeting.
Lodi native Amie Hendrix, the deputy county administrator for Tompkins County, has been chosen to succeed Sage Gerling. Gerling resigned Jan. 21 after nearly four years on the job.
Hendrix’s selection culminates a four-month process during which 15 applicants expressed interest in the position.
If confirmed, Hendrix will start her new job June 21.
“I am extremely excited to join the City of Geneva,” Hendrix, a South Seneca High School graduate, said in a press release issued by the city Thursday afternoon. “Growing up in nearby Seneca County I was fortunate to have two home cities, the city of Ithaca and the city of Geneva. I have had the pleasure to serve Tompkins County and the city of Ithaca for the past 12 years and look forward to serving the city of Geneva in the next phase of my career.
“Geneva is truly a unique community with so many opportunities ahead for the residents and visitors. I enjoyed meeting so many fantastic city employees and community members throughout the interview process and can’t wait to get to work.”“The council, community committee and management team were all impressed by Amie’s experience and passion for local government,” Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino said. “It is clear she wants this position and wants to make Geneva her home and roll up her sleeves with Council to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents through the efficient and effective management of city services and programs.”
Hendrix will work with the nine-member city council, lead a team of nine department heads and 125 employees, and manage a $27 million budget.
Hendrix possesses a bachelor’s degree from Niagara University and a master’s from Roberts Wesleyan College. She acted as the Tompkins County incident commander on the Covid-19 pandemic.