GENEVA — City police charged a man with criminal possession of a weapon after a 14-hour standoff on North Genesee Street.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua spoke to the media after the incident, which began about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. While the matter remains under investigation, he said officers responded to 83 North Genesee St. and spoke with a woman who said she was menaced with a long gun.
Passalacqua said the suspect, identified after the standoff as Collin Hennessy, 34, remained inside the residence and would not come out. The two-story house has upstairs and downstairs apartments, and Hennessy was on the first floor.
Passalacqua said police talked to him every hour from about 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, and during that time brought in a crisis negotiator from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. He said Hennessy stopped talking to police about 4 a.m.
“The talks seemed to be going well until then,” Passalacqua said.
Police closed a portion of North Genesee Street between Avenue A and Wilbur Avenue and had neighbors shelter in place. State police also responded.
The sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team, commonly known as a SWAT unit, arrived Monday morning. At about 9 a.m., several officers in military fatigues took up a position in front of Uncle Joe’s restaurant, which is across Avenue C from the house.
Hennessy’s family arrived around that time and talked to police, including Sheriff Kevin Henderson. It is believed that family and friends spoke to Hennessy during the ordeal, although Passalacqua could not be reached Monday afternoon to confirm that.
Passalacqua said he was in a command center inside the Emergency Response Team vehicle for much of the standoff.
“He was upset and appeared to be distraught, but I did not speak with him directly,” he said of Hennessy.
While Passalacqua confirmed police have had prior contact with Hennessy, he declined to discuss it.
“I’m not going to get into the past with Mr. Hennessy right now,” he said.
City Councilor Laura Salamendra, who was near several media outlets covering the ordeal, told a Rochester TV station that Hennessy was harassed by the Geneva Police Department and is in the process of suing them.
The standoff ended about 11:30 a.m. when Hennessy was taken into custody, although it didn’t appear the SWAT team forced entry into the house. He was put in a nearby police car and taken to the Ontario County Jail.
Passalacqua said a long gun was found at the scene, but he would not say if it was a shotgun or rifle. Hennessy was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
“This was a peaceful outcome, which is what we were hoping for,” he said.
Several people who live near the site said they did not know Hennessy.