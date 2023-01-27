GENEVA — City police have arrested a Rochester teen accused of stealing a car in downtown Geneva, part of a rash of vehicle break-ins possibly connected to a social media “challenge.”
In a news release Thursday, Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton said officers saw a Hyundai sedan with no lights going the wrong way on Union Street just before 1 a.m. The driver allegedly did not pull over when police tried to stop the vehicle. Police chased the vehicle to an apartment complex on Reed Street Extension in the town of Geneva. Colton said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran but was found later and taken into custody without incident.
Colton said officers learned the vehicle was stolen from a downtown parking lot. The suspect, a 15-year-old male from Rochester, allegedly broke one of the vehicle’s windows to get inside and manipulated the ignition to start the vehicle.
Colton said Wednesday that police have responded to multiple reports of vehicles being broken into this week. In every case the suspects are targeting Kia or Hyundai vehicles and trying to steal them by manipulating the steering column and ignition.
Those vehicles were parked in the areas of Pulteney Street, South Main Street, and Worthington Avenue. Colton said one of the vehicle was stolen and recovered in Rochester.
Colton said the teen arrested Thursday was handed over to the Rochester Police Department, which had a warrant for the teen on a grand larceny charge.
The teen’s case in Geneva will be handled through the Ontario County Probation Department in family court.
A Times reporter spoke Thursday to the owner of the vehicle allegedly stolen by the teen. The theft may be part of a TikTok “challenge” that has seen numerous vehicles — mostly Kias and Hyundais — stolen nationwide over the last year or two.
In the meantime, police are urging residents to:
• Lock their vehicles.
• Park in a well-lit, high-traffic area. If possible, park in a garage.
• Remove keys, valuables and personal items from vehicles.
• Never leave your vehicle running or unattended.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to contact the Geneva PD at 315-789-1111 or call 911.
See the Weekend edition of the Times for more on this story.