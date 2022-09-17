GENEVA — City police have made two arrests in connection with the vandalism that occurred on the lakefront, near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Dylan B. Walker, 21, of Waterloo, and Donavan J. Roney, 18, of Geneva, were charged Friday by GPD detectives with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
The charges, which were announced late Friday afternoon, are related to damage done during the overnight hours of Sept. 11 into Sept. 12. Police were tipped off about the vandalism the morning of Sept. 12 and, when they responded, found park benches, picnic tables and other property damaged.
The cost to repair and/or replace the damaged property is expected to exceed $11,000.
City resident Dan McGowan, who alerted police to the damage, has offered a $500 reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrators. It is unclear if a member of the public helped in the investigation in any way.
The GPD-issued press release said only that members of its Detective Bureau “diligently worked to identify suspects and/or a cause regarding the damage sustained to the city lakefront property.”
Walker and Roney were taken to the Ontario County Jail to be arraigned.