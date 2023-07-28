GENEVA — City police said a Geneva High School student who had been missing since earlier this month has been found safe.
Geneva Police Department Chief Matt Colton said Skyla Gritzbach, 16, was found Thursday in Connecticut and in good health. Her father had reported her missing July 17, and Colton said police had been working on the case diligently since then.
Colton issued a public appeal for help this week after information received by police failed to produce any good leads.
Colton added that Skyla's mother lives in Connecticut and the girl's father believed Skyla may turn up there at some point.