GENEVA — A member of the city’s Police Budget Advisory Board who is a vocal proponent of police reform is taking issue with a Board of Ethics decision that claims he violated the city’s code of ethics related to a social media comment he made about the police department.
In a decision read at last week’s City Council meeting by Mayor Steve Valentino, the ethics board said a citizen complaint was submitted in October related to a Facebook comment made by James McCorkle. The September post was shared by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra on blogger Jim Meaney’s Geneva Believer Facebook page.
The post was in response to the September conviction of former Geneva police officer Jack Montesanto, who was found guilty of choking a woman in custody.
The ethics board — at the time of the ruling it consisted of James Petropoulos, Victor Nelson, Nathan Miller and Ashli Watkins — said it was given a screen shot of the Facebook post by the complainant.
The board said McCorkle posted that “the whole orchard (i.e., the entire GPD) is poisoned,” and that the “implication is that any tax money spent on the GPD is money spent on bad cops.”
According to the board, the complaint alleges McCorkle violated tenets 3, 6 and 16 of the Code of Ethics.
Following its investigation, the ethics board ruled McCorkle did not violate any of the three tenets outlined in the complaint. Tenet 3 relates to the behavior of elected and appointed officials; tenet 6 is related to board decisions; and tenet 16 is related to maintaining a positive workplace environment. However, the ethics board decided McCorkle, a Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor, violated two tenets not included in the complaint against him: tenets 1, Act in the Public Interest, and 13, Advocacy.
“Whereas Mr. McCorkle is an appointed city official, he is bound to act in the public interest and work for the common good of the people of Geneva and not for any private or personal interest,” the ethics board said of its ruling that he violated Tenet 1. “His post makes clear his position on the GPD, and his stating that the ‘whole orchard is poisoned’ is a personal opinion which may or may not be necessarily shared by the citizens of Geneva; thus, the board determined he was acting in his personal interest rather than the public interest.”
On Tenet 13, Advocacy, the board states: “As a member of the Police Budget Committee, Mr. McCorkle is bound by the Code of Ethics to specifically state that his opinion does not reflect his official position nor allow the inference that they do. Nowhere in his post does he state that his opinion does not represent the entire police budget committee or the city of Geneva, and therefore he is in violation of Tenet 13 of the Code of Ethics.”
In a statement, McCorkle disputed the board’s rulings.
“While I agree with the purpose of an ethics board, not unsurprisingly I disagree with their finding that I was in violation of any of the city’s ethical tenets,” he said. “Their finding, I would argue, was a form of zealous overreach reflecting a dislike of my opinion or its tone. Had I expressed a diametrically opposed position to the one I expressed, I doubt there would have been a complaint, even though the rationale for determining my so-called violation could have easily been applied.
“In essence, the complaint was that my argument (and please note, this is my position and not reflective of any board or commission I serve on) that policing needs not simply reform but a thorough overhaul and redistribution of resources towards education, secure housing and healthcare, as well as terminating union-mandated limited immunity that shields unprofessional law enforcement officers from any scrutiny, was seen as violating Tenet 1.
“I can’t help but wonder if this complaint wasn’t an intentional form of harassment for anyone sharing my position. When a third or more of the municipal budget goes to the GPD (which is typical of many cities, and which has very little effect on incidence of crime) not to be skeptical of ever-increasing funding, would seem a violation of stewardship. In fact, this first tenet centers on financial diligence — not to use one’s position for personal financial gain — again, to serve the city means being a steward for the solvency of the city.
“Obviously, one can disagree with me, but it is disingenuous to label my position (a personal position, expressed on a personal account, not an institutional nor government-issued account) as a violation of the city’s ethical code, or in a word, unethical. Such decisions erode the importance of the ethics board, so that truly egregious violations are ignored, reduced to false equivalencies, or not even submitted for scrutiny by the truly injured.”
The ethics board ruled Salamendra did not violate the city’s ethics code by sharing McCorkle’s post.
The Times could not verify the existence of the post on Tuesday.