GENEVA — City police have charged two suspects in the break-in and subsequent vandalism of the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center Wednesday night.
According to Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, the suspects are Noah W. Smith, 20, and Isaac R. Rath, 21, both of 43 Hoffman Ave. Both were charged Friday with with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
“This investigation went well into the late hours last night and involved several Geneva Police Department members, including detectives, road patrol officers and several evidence technicians,” said Passalacqua. “Due to this being a criminal proceeding at this point, we will not elaborate further regarding the investigation or how we got to the point of arrests. Additional felony charges are pending for both individuals.”