GENEVA — When Mike Passalacqua is asked about Geneva Police Department morale, his response is brief and blunt.
“Low,” he said. “It’s in the dumps.”
The city’s police chief agreed to an interview following the now-infamous June 7 City Council work session on police staffing that turned chaotic, morphing into a shouting match between a councilor and members of the public — and ended with one councilor walking out.
Q: What did you think of how the session ended, and the acrimony on City Council?
A: It’s disappointing. I moved away (from Geneva) for a while before I moved back here, but I grew up here. Today’s politics are much different than five years ago, obviously ... but I never thought I would see something like this from City Council in Geneva.”
Q: What is the current staffing situation?
A: Prior to Council’s vote last year to abolish two positions that were filled, our full staff number was 37 top to bottom, including me. Today we are at 29, including myself, two lieutenants and command staff, which includes sergeants. That number also includes three detectives, SRO (school resource officer) and civil officer. The rest are road patrol, but one (Jack Montesanto) is on unpaid leave. We had a retirement from last July (Brian Choffin), but that position we knew we couldn’t fill this year. There is another frozen position since 2015.
Currently, we have three vacancies from three officers that left in the last eight weeks. We have made contingent offers to three new hires and they are doing their testing — medical, psychological and polygraph. As long as that goes well, we will make offers to them for a police academy that starts at the end of this month. They will graduate around the second week of December, then do 14 weeks of field training with us. I am looking at mid-March when they are in their own car and covering a beat.
Q: How many officers are on road patrol, and how many per shift?
A: Currently we are at 14 road patrol covering four shifts. We used to have six on the afternoon shift and six on the night shift, but we are down to four.
Q: You’ve heard the argument about making do with fewer officers. What is your take?
A: It’s just not possible. This goes back to something I heard many years ago, when I was not in a supervisory position — “You don’t need that many guys working today, because it is supposed to rain.” It doesn’t matter if it’s the dead of winter or the dead of summer — anything can happen at any time. My priority is not only the safety of the people we serve, but the safety of the men and women who work here. To deploy a shift that is unsafe is something I won’t do. If I’ve got one or two guys working, it’s not safe.
Q: What is the minimum you would consider safe?
A: The least amount I would do for safety on an afternoon shift is three patrolmen with a working sergeant, and there are reasons for that. There are a certain calls that are automatic two-car responses: residential burglar alarms, family trouble or domestics. Any disturbance or fight is a two-car response.
On the afternoon shift, we used to have a person walking the beat. We don’t do that anymore, because if that person is downtown on foot without a car and I have two cars tied up on a domestic, I have no roving patrol in the entire city if another calls come in.
We handled 600-and-some domestics last year, so you are talking at least a couple per day and there are days we have four or five, or more. If those scenes result in an arrest, it could be three hours with paperwork, processing, transport to the (county) jail before they are back on the street.
Q: You mentioned in the Council work session that of the three recent officer resignations, two mentioned the atmosphere in the city. Can you elaborate?
A: Without specifically getting into my discussions with them one on one, all three mentioned conditions involving Council and the climate around the city. Two of them came right out and said they didn’t feel like city government had any interest in backing the police department. One in a resignation letter said he didn’t want to be the next on the chopping block.
Q: Do you think potential officers are reluctant to work here?
A: When the first officer left we put out a lateral transfer request. We weren’t looking for somebody new (to the job). We were looking for guys that are already cops who want to transfer. We didn’t get a single call.
I can tell you that years ago, it was different. This was a place people wanted to work. It’s not that way now. I’m not saying that can’t change, but that’s not the way it is now.
You go 15-18 miles down the road to the city of Canandaigua. They put out a lateral transfer request and got numerous résumés.
Q: You said during the Council session it’s an “us vs. them mentality.” Do you really believe that?
A: There isn’t any other way to explain it, and I tried to do it as professionally and respectfully as I did. I mentioned specifically that a councilor made a comment during the (Police Review Board) nominations to another councilor that was overheard on audio. They said, “Don’t let them get another one. This is absurd.”
If you take the last 12 months worth of discussion, debate, arguments, I think it’s easy to see. There is a definitely an us vs. them mentality, and unfortunately it trickles down to the boots on the ground.
Five years ago, I would have said that less than 10% of the boots-on-the-ground patrolmen tuned into a Council meeting. I can tell you now, when I come in here on a Thursday morning after a Council meeting, there is not a cop in this building who is not talking, because they are watching. It’s not anything I am feeding them.”
Q: Was that councilor Laura Salamendra?
A: Is was a female councilor. I will leave it at that.
Q: Have you ever spoken with her about her and your views?
A: I have had no talks with her. We don’t see eye to eye, and she is entitled to her view and I am entitled to mine.
She has a passion for what she does as far as activism or whatever in the community helping people. I obviously have a passion, a love for the profession that has been good to me for the last 18 years.
Q: What do you think of the PRB?
A: I said this publicly. It’s not that I don’t agree with oversight and accountability. I feel I am a very accountable person. I said publicly that I didn’t think the police department here needed (a PRB).
However, I also said if one was enacted or passed through the city charter, I would be at the table to have those discussions on how things are going to go.
Q: What do think of the PRB makeup?
A: There are some I agree with and some I don’t. We’ve been talking about bias — about how every human has a bias — and we’ve done implicit bias training and procedural justice training.
If somebody has a relative that is or was in law enforcement, they are excluded, but if someone has been arrested/convicted or a family member has, there is no issue and they can serve. There are definitely people out there that can be levelheaded, but past perceptions ... can potentially be a factor.
At this point, it’s water under the bridge and we will deal with it as it comes up. When the PRB gets a complaint, there is a process now and my office will adhere to that. We will try to work collaboratively with the board to make sure things go smoothly.
Q: You have quite a few potential retirements coming up, including your own. Do you see a lot of those people leaving?
A: We have nine people, including most of the command staff, that could retire in the next 24 months. We could be losing years of supervision and experience all the way from my office on down.
The last thing I want to do is retire and leave this place in a worse spot than when I got here. I’ve put a lot of thought into this, but I am young. I have two years and a month left until I get to 20 years, and a lot can change in that time frame.
Q: Do you see morale getting better?
A: For the last year and a half, law enforcement has been on the national news every day. We are seeing things that I don’t like to see, and it shines a negative light and tarnishes the reputation we have and the perception the public has of us.
I remind these guys and gals every day — when I have conversations or roll call — we’re not them (disgraced officers) and we have to stay focused on Geneva, yourself and on the job at hand every day with dignity, respect and compassion for the public.