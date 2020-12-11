GENEVA — The Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective is continuing to analyze the Geneva Police Department’s policies on use of physical and deadly force for possible revisions.
The 15-member collective spent 90 minutes Tuesday poring through the sections with use of force policies that guide city police officers, suggesting possible changes to better serve the community and police. The group will continue its review at its 6:30 p.m. Tuesday virtual Zoom meeting. Once finalized, the collective will move on to a similar analysis of the GPD’s policies that govern its crisis intervention team — or CIT — operations.
The 15 members have been divided into five-person sub-groups, each assigned certain sections of the policies to review before bringing them back to the full group for discussion.
When the process is completed for all policies, a draft of the recommended revisions will be put together and submitted to City Council for adoption before being finalized and sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for review and approval. Cuomo directed that communities around the state form police reform and reinvention groups to look closely at policies and procedures to see if they need updating and revision to help provide better policing.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the group’s eighth since forming, the heads of the three sub-groups reported on their efforts.
One sub-group, headed by GPD Lt. Matt Valenti, reviewed its work over the prior week in looking at the use of force policies. Other sub-group members are Richard Thomas, Jim Ritts, Dr. Jose Canario and Theresa Johnson.
“We did a line-by-line review of the sections. We discussed changes, wrote them down and moved on. If we didn’t see the need for change, we moved on,” Valenti said.
One change was to replace the word “imminent” in terms of degree of threat an officer feels in deciding to use a firearm with “immediate” danger. Another possible change deals with when assistance is called for when an officer feels a mental illness or mental illness due to intoxication is involved.
Another sub-group is headed by Carrie Bleakley and consists of Lucile Mallard, officer Raul Arroyo, John Cromartie and Alauna Overstreet-Gibson. They made some suggestions on the language of sections dealing with use of physical force, de-escalation tactics and officer reporting requirements.
“We did a side-by-side comparison and agreed to focus on areas we wanted to change. Some were significant and beyond this sub-committee, so we want to put them before the full group,” Bleakley said.
“I felt de-escalation is important. We saw that with the recent situation on Lewis Street (Elmcrest Apartments). Those tactics worked and the situation turned out all right, with no one else getting hurt. It could have been worse if not handled like it was,” said Overstreet-Gibson said.
She said she feels that topic needs to be discussed again at a future meeting.
“I agree. It’s a big task and we need more time,” Bleakley said, with agreement from Cromartie.
The third sub-group is led by Raul Fuentes. But sub-group member Leanne Lapp made the report on debriefing and police training. A new, proposed city Police Review Board would figure into investigations on use of physical and deadly force, Lapp said.
“We want to revisit the sections on internal investigations once we get more information,” Lapp said.
The collective’s Tuesday Zoom meeting can be viwed on youtube.com/cityofgenevany.