GENEVA — The city Police Department’s use-of-force policies have taken up two full meetings of the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective.
And they’re not out of the spotlight yet.
The Collective met Tuesday and decided to extend their Dec. 22 meeting by 30 minutes to complete all recommended policy changes and questions before moving on to the next topic: the crisis intervention team — or CIT.
The 15-member group has broken into three, five-member subgroups to examine different sections of GPD’s use-of-force policies.
The group headed by Carrie Bleakley reported Tuesday, presenting possible changes in wording of those sections on when “deadly physical” and “physical force” should be used. The group made several recommendations centered on the theme of only allowing deadly force if the officer or another person is in immediate danger of death and all other options have been exhausted.
A list of 10 alternatives to force, beginning with de-escalation tactics, was presented, with a recommendation to emphasize those tactics in police training.
GPD Lt. Matt Valenti was in general agreement with the suggestions, although he cautioned that situations — not tactical listings — often dictate what happens.
“All of these alternative tactics are part of our training now — officers can be disciplined for not following them — but to put it in writing indicating they should be used in every situation is questionable,” Valenti said. “Some things happen too fast for a lot of those steps to go through before force is required. All incidents are not the same.”
John Cromartie said the recommended changes are for clarification.
“We do not assume they would be used in every situation or encounter,” he explained. “I agree to do that would be impossible.”
“I understand we don’t want to paint an officer into a corner,” added Leanne Lapp. “We want a policy that reflects that not all incidents can be handled the same.”
Theresa Johnson emphasized that training should be focused on first diffusing a situation rather than using force.
The group debated the merits of a more restrictive policy vs. one giving officers more leeway, depending on the situation they encounter.
As the 90-minute meeting drew closer to its end, facilitator Sim Covington Jr. stopped the discussion to note the time and ask the Collective members how they wanted to proceed.
“You are taking this policy very seriously, which is good,” Covington said. “We are spending a lot of time on it, and it’s only the first policy we’re looking at. We haven’t gotten to the CIT. Do you want to go to a longer meeting to get more done because your report on policy changes needs to go to City Council, then to a public hearing, and then to a final report to the state?”
There was a suggestion to communicate by email between meetings, but that was rejected.
Erica Collins said she could get all written comments and proposed revisions to each member by Friday, giving them three days to examine the documentation before Tuesday.
The Dec. 22 meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., was extended to two hours.
Before the meeting ended, GPD Officer Raul Arroyo announced he was leaving the Collective as of Dec. 22 to attend to personal and other matters. He said he will monitor the group’s meetings on YouTube but needs to resign at this time.