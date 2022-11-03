GENEVA — The Geneva Police Department will host a toy drive again this year to help local families during the holiday season, including the return of a “Fill the Cruiser” event that was on hiatus due to Covid-19.
GPD Lt. Matt Colton said the seventh annual drive will be conducted by the police department and Aeneas McDonald Police Benevolent Association. The drive began this week and ends Dec. 2.
The “Fill the Cruiser” event will be Dec. 2, during the city’s tree-lighting ceremony.
Gifts must be new and unwrapped, and can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Lyons National Bank, 399 Exchange St.
• Dollar General, 194 N. Exchange St.
• Freihofer’s Baking Co., 211 Lyons Road (Route 14 North).
• Symmetry Barbershop, 118 Castle St.
• Century 21 Steve Davoli Real Estate, 156 Castle St.
• Geneva Family YMCA, 399 William St.
• Geneva City Hall, 47 Castle St.
After the drive, toys will be given to the local Salvation Army and Geneva Head Start for distribution to children and families in need.