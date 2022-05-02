GENEVA — The city police department held its 2021 awards ceremony Thursday at the public safety building.
Chief Mike Passalacqua and Lt. Jeff Potter presented awards in the following categories:
Police Excellence — Lt. Matt Colton and Det. J.D. Winter.
Life Saving — Officer Jesse Cole.
Letters of Commendation — Lt. Jeff Potter, Sgt. Chris Keear, Sgt. Tyler Turner, Officer Richard Baskin, Officer Jay Bucklin, Officer Jordan Dobies, Officer Ronald Eveland, Officer Dan Hickey, Officer Jennifer Lloyd, and Officer Jenn Perry.
Letters of Commendation (for administering Narcan) — Sgt. Nick Bielowicz, Officer Tim Peters, Baskin, Eveland (four times).
Longevity — Sgt. Dave Felice (15 years), Sgt. John VanSavage (10 years), Officer Raul Arroyo (15 years).