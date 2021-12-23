GENEVA — City police said they have a suspect in a school shooting threat that resulted in Geneva High School being locked down Wednesday and multiple law enforcement agencies responding.
City Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said late Wednesday afternoon that the suspect’s name is not being released because of his age. The chief said he is a 15-year-old male, but would not divulge where he was from, only to say he is “local.”
He is being charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, but may face an additional charge of making a terroristic threat, Passalacqua said.
According to the district and city police, the school shooting threat was made by phone to Geneva High School at about 10 a.m. Passalacqua said the suspect threatened that “the school was going to be shot up” in the call to the high school.
He said the investigation went well.
“It was the culmination of student and faculty cooperation and social media,” he said. “There were some postings we came upon that helped solidify and narrow down who we were kind of looking for.”
Within about 2½ hours of the call to the high school, Geneva police investigators had a suspect; the suspect later turned himself into police in the afternoon. Passalacqua said the suspect made his first court appearance later Wednesday afternoon. The case is being handled through Ontario County Family Court, he said.
The district said the building was placed in lockdown after the threat and the Geneva Police Department was called to assist.
City police, with help from state police and the Ontario and Seneca County sheriff’s offices, secured the building and perimeter, authorities said. School administrators and staff conducted a bag and locker search, the district said.
According to a district news release, at about noon — when it was determined there was no threat within the building — the lockdown was shifted to a lockout, allowing supervised movement and instruction within the building while maintaining a secure perimeter.
Canine units from Ontario and Yates counties were brought in as part of the school search, Passalacqua said.
Police gave the district approval to lift the lockout at about 1:15 p.m.
Passalacqua said the department took no chances, given the nature of the threat.
“Things like this are taken very seriously,” he said, adding that the juvenile “made a bad choice.”
Passalacqua said the assistance of other police agencies was appreciated.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the men and women of all law enforcement agencies involved in today’s response, including the Ontario County sheriff’s office, Seneca County sheriff’s office, Yates County sheriff’s office and the New York State Police,” Passalacqua said in a press release. “I am extremely proud of the coordinated, calm and professional response by all agencies, given the nature of the threat. The agencies involved worked together seamlessly to ensure the safety of all students and faculty in the building. I would also like to thank Dr. Davis (Acting Superintendent Kathleen Davis) and her entire staff for their coordination with law enforcement during this incident.”