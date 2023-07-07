GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a gunpoint robbery that was reported Wednesday night at Courtyard Apartments.
In a press release, Geneva PD Lt. Matt Colton said officers responded to the apartment complex at approximately 9:45 p.m. A male told police he was in his parked vehicle when two Black males got into the vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property.
The suspects fled on foot after taking the man’s belongings. The man told police the suspects, who were wearing masks, appeared to be in their 20s.
The alleged victim was not injured.
Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the GPD’s on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or Colton at 315-828-6779. All information can remain anonymous.