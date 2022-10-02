Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. The lowest temperatures will be further inland and away from the lakeshores. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&