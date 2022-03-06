GENEVA — City police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Linden Street.
A press release issued by Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said a male victim was taken by private vehicle to Geneva General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said there was a disturbance at the Hog Wallow Tavern on the corner of Castle and Linden streets prior to the shooting, but the press release did not say definitively that what happened there led to the shooting. However, police said it was not a random act and there was no cause for public alarm.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, which happened about 2 a.m., should contact Geneva PD Detective JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or jdw@geneva.ny.us. All information can remain anonymous.