GENEVA — City police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Byrne Dairy on Castle Street early Thursday morning.
Police said a dark male stole a sum of money and fled toward Main Street a few minutes after midnight. The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 and slim. Police said he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black Nike sweatpants, and black and green Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geneva Police Department at (315) 828-6771 or Det. Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779.