Swastika on storage unit

A swastika and the words “white power” were spray-painted on this Elm Street building last month.

 Submitted photo

GENEVA — City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate two incidents involving swastikas being spray-painted on buildings, one of them a church.

Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said the first swastika, as well as the words "white power," were found last month on an Elm Street building. The most recent incident was reported July 15 at the Mt. Calvary Church on Milton Street.

See Tuesday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.