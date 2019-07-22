GENEVA — City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate two incidents involving swastikas being spray-painted on buildings, one of them a church.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said the first swastika, as well as the words "white power," were found last month on an Elm Street building. The most recent incident was reported July 15 at the Mt. Calvary Church on Milton Street.
