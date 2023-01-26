GENEVA — City police are investigating multiple reports of vehicles break-ins this week, including one that was stolen and later found in Rochester.
Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton said officers responded to several complaints Wednesday and determined the suspects are targeting Kia or Hyundai vehicles. They tried to steal the vehicles by manipulating the steering column and ignition. The vehicles were parked in the areas of Pulteney Street, South Main Street, and Worthington Avenue.
Colton said one vehicle was stolen and recovered in Rochester.
City police are urging residents to:
• Lock their vehicles.
• Park in a well-lit, high-traffic area. If possible, park in a garage.
• Remove keys, valuables and personal items from vehicles.
• Never leave your vehicle running or unattended.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to contact the Geneva PD at 315-789-1111 or call 911.