GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing/runaway teens.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Lilly Rhinevault, 17, of Geneva was last seen at her home Wednesday with her boyfriend, Ryan Chambers, also 17, of Waverly, Pa.
Valenti said Chambers has been missing from his home since Jan. 5.
Rhinevault is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown or multi-colored hair and hazel eyes.
Chambers is 5-11 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has blue eyes, blond hair, and a scar below his right eye.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, or contact the Geneva Police Department at (315) 828-6771, the Pennsylvania state police at (570) 265-2186, or Bradford County (Pa.) Children and Youth Services at 1-800-326-8432.