GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a person who slashed tires and caused other damage earlier this week.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said the vandalism/criminal mischief likely happened between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday in the areas of Hamilton Street at the Town & Country Plaza and the new Canandaigua National Bank & Trust location (the former Friendly’s). Other damage was reported at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Washington Street.
Passalacqua said the person cut more than a dozen tires on vehicles and tried to break windows at the new bank branch, but did not shatter any.
The suspect appears to be a male in his late teens. The suspect was seen on area surveillance cameras wearing a black or dark-colored jacket or long-sleeved shirt, and jeans.
Police are asking residents and business owners, if they have surveillance cameras, to look at footage in an effort to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to contact the Geneva Police Department at (315) 828-6771. People can text tips to (315) 781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.