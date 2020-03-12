GENEVA — City police Chief Mike Passalacqua announced an arrest Wednesday night in the investigation of a Jan. 26 shooting that left a man critically injured at the time.
In a press release, Passalacqua said Jose N. Escalera-Santiago, 28, of Geneva, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony. Additional charges are pending.
Passalacqua identified Escalera-Santiago as a person of interest last week, and said police were looking for him. The release did not say if police found him or he surrendered himself.
Police went to the Geneva General Hospital emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 26 after a male came in with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. An ambulance took the man to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in critical condition.
Passalacqua said recently that the man — the victim is not being named — is still in the hospital but has been upgraded to fair condition and expected to survive. He added that police have talked to the man, and he is cooperating but is having trouble remembering what happened and where.
Escalera-Santiago was processed at the Public Safety Building Wednesday night and taken to the Ontario County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.
“There are no other suspects at this time,” Passalacqua said. “This arrest is the result of diligent police work and assistance from the community.”