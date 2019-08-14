GENEVA — City police have arrested local men in two recent burglaries.
Michael A. Hoke, 35, of Hamilton Street, and Andre I. Haynes Jr., 24, of Washington Street, were charged with third-degree burglary (class D felony). They are accused of breaking into the Family Dollar on Exchange Street early Friday morning.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said police responded to the store after 1 a.m. for an audible alarm, but the suspects were gone when police arrived. Valenti said the front door had been broken into and a secured cabinet was damaged as well.
Valenti said a number of items were taken from the cabinet, but he declined to say what they were. He said police identified Haynes from a nearby surveillance camera and arrested him later that day, and found Hoke — who police did not immediately identify — the following day.
Both were taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment. The sheriff’s office assisted in the investigation.
Valenti added that police are looking for a third suspect in the case.
Steven T. Crossno, 27, of North Main Street, was charged Aug. 7 with third-degree burglary. He is accused of breaking into Cam’s Pizzeria during the early-morning hours of Aug. 3 and stealing money.
Police were told of the burglary later that morning. They found the rear door had been broken into and at least hundreds of dollars had been stolen.
Valenti said tips from the public helped lead police to Crossno, who was arrested without incident. He was taken to the county jail for arraignment and remanded in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.
People who have information on crimes in the city are urged to call (315) 781-0096, 911 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
