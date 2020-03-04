GENEVA — City police have identified a person of interest in connection with the Jan. 26 shooting that left a man critically injured at the time.
In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, Geneva police Chief Mike Passalacqua identified the person of interest as Jose N. Escalera, 28, of Geneva. Police are still looking for him.
“With the information we have at this time, we do not believe he is in the area,” Passalacqua said by phone, pointing out there is no warrant for Escalera. “We are just looking to talk to him at this time.”
Police went to the Geneva General Hospital emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 26 after a male came in with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. An ambulance took the man to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Passalacqua said Tuesday that the man — who is not being named — is still in the hospital but is now in fair condition and expected to survive. He added that police have talked to the man, and he is cooperating but is having trouble remembering what happened and where it happened.
About a month ago, Passalacqua said police were looking for two people of interest. He said they have since narrowed it down to Escalera, who is described as an Hispanic male about 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.
Passalacqua is urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact Det. Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779 or mkc@geneva.ny.us. In addition, people can text tips to (315) 366-8919, call (315) 781-0096 or 911, or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
Passalacqua said police have received some information on the case from the public. He stressed that all information can remain confidential.