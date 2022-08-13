GENEVA — A city police officer was disciplined by Police Chief Mike Passalacqua for violating department general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver image of Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra on a department computer.
In a report obtained by the Finger Lakes Times that was presented to City Council last week, Officer Richard Baskin admitted to creating the doctored image of Salamendra, a frequent critic of the police department, with the letters GPD on her forehead. Baskin’s punishment, meted out in June, was the loss of two holidays or vacation days. That punishment was reduced from a previous loss of three days, apparently after discussions with the union representing Baskin.
The report said Baskin violated three general orders: unbecoming conduct, use of equipment, and use of technology.
The heavily redacted document said the investigation into the screensaver followed an April 20 press conference organized by the Geneva Women’s Assembly, of which Salamendra is a member. At the press conference, a photo from the department’s booking area showed the doctored image of Salamendra.
According to the report, Lt. Matt Colton conducted the investigation, sending a department-wide email asking “anyone with information/knowledge of the photo to come forward.” In the report, Baskin sent a text to say it was his screensaver image.
“So that’s my background. It’s been deleted,” Baskin said. “I have no idea who took the picture. It sure as hell wasn’t me.”
Baskin explained that he created the image after being angered by disparaging messages against police sketched on the public safety building sidewalk with chalk. He claimed Salamendra was among the group who wrote them. The chalking took place at an April 25, 2021, rally protesting the death of Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl fatally shot by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer in a disturbance reportedly involving a knife.
“As you may recall, during the spring of last year, Laura Salamendra, along with several others, came to the Public Safety Building to protest,” Baskin wrote. “It is their right to do so. While protesting, Laura Salamendra and others wrote in chalk, ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards), You are not heroes, GPD quit your jobs, Stop killing kids and so on. I was reluctant to even leave the PSB for fear of abuse by these people. After this, no one reached out to me either from City Council or the Department. I felt anger and was upset. I have never killed a kid and am no bastard. I am also no hero. After this disgusting event, I created the image of the councilor … It was my way of showing frustration after the councilor had put such disgusting remarks on city property.”
Baskin denied the image was left for others to see “except for the time the photo was taken from inside the dispatch office. It was never displayed on the booking computer. … I should have been above the noise and moved (forward). But, unfortunately, I didn’t. For that, I am sorry. It sullies the good name of every officer that has served before me, alongside me and in the future. … It is my belief that as juvenile as this may be, the actions of Councilor Salamendra last spring far outweigh this image.”
While Baskin denied it was displayed for many to see, the report states that another member of the department, whose name is redacted, acknowledged seeing the image “on numerous occasions” and that the computer is “oftentimes left signed in, so it is open for personnel to view.”
In his disciplinary message to Baskin, Passalacqua reminded the officer of the responsibility that comes with the badge.
“As a police officer, we are held to a higher standard both professionally and personally,” he wrote. “As the chief of police, I have always expressed that under my direction, the entire department and all of its sworn membership will be held accountable for their actions. … Being above the noise is what makes us professional and holding ourselves to a higher standard. … Due to this image being originated by you, placed on a departmental computer by you, and ultimately making its way into the public eye, the Police Department, including office of chief of police, has been brought into disrepute, a negative light, and seen as being unprofessional. As chief of police, I will not stand for any of the above and you will be held accountable for your actions.”
Passalacqua, who also supplied a copy of the report in response to a Freedom of Information Law request from the Times, had no further comment Friday. Nor did other city officials.
Salamendra said she had no comment.
According to GPD disciplinary records posted by “Geneva Believer,” Baskin has four minor infractions on his record, with departmental warnings the result of each one.
Baskin has been recognized numerous times for his police work, including a 2016 Lifesaving Award for his role in saving someone suffering a heroin overdose by administering a naloxone shot. He was cited in helping to save two other people suffering from drug overdoses through the administration of naloxone that same year and received letters of commendation for his efforts.
Baskin, a former member of the Marine Corps, also received letters of commendation earlier this year for actions taken in 2021, including one for administering naloxone in an overdose case that saved a life.