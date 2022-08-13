Laura Salamendra screensaver
This multi-pane screensaver depicting Geneva City Councilor Laura Salamendra with GPD on her forehead was on a computer at the Geneva Police Department for a period of time.

 Steve Buchiere / Finger Lakes Times

GENEVA — A city police officer was disciplined by Police Chief Mike Passalacqua for violating department general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver image of Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra on a department computer.

