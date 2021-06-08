GENEVA — The union representing the city’s patrol officers vowed that if the city created a Police Review Board, it would fight its formation in court.
The union made good on the promise, filing a lawsuit in state Supreme Court Tuesday, June 1, one day before City Council named the members of the nine-person board, charged with hearing complaints of officer misconduct.
The legal action against the city requests a permanent injunction against Local Law 1-2021, which created the PRB.
The suit was filed by Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82. Union members named as plaintiffs are Steve Vine, president of the Geneva police union, as well as fellow officers and union members Randy Grenier and Dan Hickey. It was filed by Christine Caputo Granich, a Council 82 attorney, who appeared before City Council last year to express concerns with the local law.
Named in the filing are the city of Geneva; Mayor Steve Valentino and City Council; City Manager Sage Gerling; and Police Chief Mike Passalacqua.
The union makes a number of arguments in its 21-page lawsuit, many of them saying that the local law is inconsistent with a host of state civil service laws, as well as the state Constitution.
Among them:
• That the local law conflicts with civil service law by failing to provide the right to union representation related to questioning by the PRB.
• That the PRB is not allowed to question police officers in a complaint against police because it is not the officers’ employer.
• That it disagrees that complaints can be made anonymously.
• That the PRB — which does not have the power to remove police — has no right to make determinations on police conduct and recommend discipline without a hearing and with no appeal allowed.
The union notes that a collective bargaining agreement expired at the end of 2020 but that all terms and conditions of employment apply, including discipline, and that a police department disciplinary procedures order has been in effect since 2004.
The union argues that the city charter mandates compliance with state Civil Service Law on police discipline, and that the collective bargaining agreement, which has yet to be renewed but is in effect, governs officer discipline and employee rights.
On the collective bargaining end, the union makes a number of arguments:
• That discipline and disciplinary procedures are terms of employment and subject to collective bargaining.
• That Local Law 1 established a set of disciplinary procedures regarding officer misconduct without the city negotiating the changes with the union.
Further, the lawsuit claims the PRB limits the powers of the police chief, who has sole power to hire and fire and mete out discipline.
Emil Bove, the city’s attorney, said Monday the city would have no comment on the legal action.
Vine did not respond to an emailed request for comment as of Monday afternoon, nor did the union’s attorney, Caputo Granich.
Gerling could not be reached for comment Monday on when the PRB would begin sessions.
The board’s nine members are Brian Whitley, Ahmad Whitfield, Charles Barnard, RJ Raposa, Theresa Johnson, Amaris Elliott-Engel, Will Wolf, Jessica Farrell and Charles King.