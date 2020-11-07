GENEVA — The public will have an opportunity to talk about their interactions with the Geneva Police Department along with other police reform issues at a Zoom session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A second session will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
The sessions will be hosted by the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective, which met Thursday via Zoom.
In addition to scheduling the public input sessions, the 15-member collective continued its discussion of operating policies of the Police Department, as presented earlier by Lt. Matt Valenti, a collective member. The focus Thursday was on use of force policies and how an officer who witnesses improper behavior by another officer should respond.
There also was some discussion of the department’s use of Taser guns and body cameras.
“The climate is tough out there. How do you prevent an officer from using deadly force?” asked Mayor Steve Valentino.
Valenti said crisis intervention training helps guide officers.
“We first try to talk people down and de-escalate the situation before it gets to that point. We’re trying to get all officers trained in CIT (crisis intervention). We encourage officers to work with each other in sharing de-escalation techniques,” Valenti said.
Officer Raul Arroyo said officers will meet after a serious incident to discuss what went right, what went wrong and what could have been done better to deal with a situation.
“I’ve been on the force for 15 years, and I don’t know it all. I can always learn from others, including those with more experience and those right out of the academy,” Arroyo said.
Valenti agreed, saying de-briefs are an important part of learning from a stressful situation.
“How does training deal with an officer who comes to a scene ‘hot’ and aggressive?” asked Richard Thomas, a former police officer.
“Luckily, most of those who do that are not with our department anymore,” Valenti said. “Police will often police their own. We offer training dealing with situations and CIT training is very helpful.”
Leanne Lapp, Ontario County public defender, asked how the department recruits police officers who reflect the community in terms of race, gender and ethnicity, as well as encourage local people to consider joining the GPD.
Valenti agreed that is important and said the department takes several outreach steps to recruit a diverse group of people to take the police officer Civil Service test. “
We try hard to recruit people who reflect the community and want to stay here,” Valenti said.
Group facilitator Sim Covington explored the issue of bias and how that can affect police interactions with a community.
Valenti said the first step is recognizing that it exists.
“Then an officer has to overcome it by talking and training can help address it,” Valenti said, with agreement from Arroyo.
Covington brought up the George Floyd killing to prompt a discussion on how an officer who observes another officer acting improperly should respond. Others said that bad behavior also can include insensitive or offensive social media posts.
“I know Chief Passalacqua does not tolerate that. He will impose discipline,” Valenti said. He said a motto should be an officer “will die for you, but I won’t lie for you.”
After the two public sessions, Covington said the collective will meet in three weeks to resume discussion of police policies, particularly the use of force policies of the Geneva PD and other agencies.