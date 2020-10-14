GENEVA — Facilitators for Tuesday’s inaugural meeting of the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective said that dialogue — not debate — would guide future discussions.
During the meeting in a YouTube live-stream setting, the 16-member collective didn’t get into the topic of police reform and reinvention. That will come in future meetings, they were told.
Last night’s session saw facilitators Ekow King of the State University at Albany and Sim Covington, diversity director at Finger Lakes Community College, set some guidelines for the group going forward.
At the start, Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said his main goal for the collective is to “put the citizens of Geneva and the Police Department in a better place, a place we can all agree on.”
“It will take hard commitments and meaningful change. This is all new and never been done here before. It’s important we get it right,” Passalacqua said.
Each of the 16 group members were introduced, and several commented that they hoped the discussions would result in real action after open conversation and creative thinking with a goal of making Geneva a better place where people feel safe.
Covington said the group would be civil, sensitive and use advocacy in their talks.
“You may disagree, but that’s OK. Diversity means we don’t have to agree, but we should be civil, speak the truth, navigate with respect and leave our egos aside,” he said.
“I urge you to step back and hear other perspectives, yet step up and voice your ideas,” King added.
King and Covington showed slides on the screen of the differences between dialogue and debate and pointed out why dialogue is preferable.
The collective was divided into four group of four people and asked to come up with a short “skit” on the topic “Should Marijuana Be Legalized in New York State?” Two groups did skits from the debate perspective and two did skits from the dialogue point of view.
Afterward, King and Covington critiqued them.
Collective members are Passalacqua, City Manager Sage Gerling, Mayor Steve Valentino, Geneva PD members Raul Arroyo, Daniel Hickey and Matt Valenti, District Attorney Jim Ritts, Public Defender Leanne Lapp, Carrie Bleakley of the county Conflict Defender’s Office, Dr. Jose Canario of Finger Lakes Community Health and a school board member, Erica Collins from the City Manager’s Office, John Cromartie of FLCC and the African-American Men’s Association, Richard Thomas of the African American Men’s Association, downtown barber and pastor Raul Fuentes, Allauna Overstreet Gibson of the People’s Peaceful Protest, Teresa Johnson, a Ward 5 resident and activist, County Supervisor Lou Guard, and Lucile Mallard, head of the local chapter of the NAACP.
As charged by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group will review and make policy, procedures and program recommendations for the police department on topics ranging from use of force policies to conflict resolution to violence prevention.