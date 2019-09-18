GENEVA — City police said Wednesday afternoon that they’ve discovered more racist graffiti.
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said his department was assisting the Geneva Fire Department on Sunday at about 12:20 p.m. at Castle Street Mini Mart, 316 Castle St., for a report of a fire.
A small fire was located in a tunnel where Castle Creek runs underneath the convenience store, said Passalacquia.
“While investigating the fire, members of the Geneva Police Department came across several graffiti markings under the building. One of the markings were the letters KKK.”
He said responding officers interviewed people in the area and they also checked for any video surveillance.
“All investigative efforts to this point proved negative for any witnesses or potential suspects,” he said. “At this time, the Geneva Police Department cannot determine how long ago this was painted under the building.”
He said the store owner was made aware of the graffiti and was having it cleaned up.
He said the graffiti is being classified as a possible hate crime.
“The city of Geneva, the police department and the community will not tolerate hateful, racist acts like this, and I will ensure this is investigated fully to find the responsible person(s) for doing this,” he said. “With no leads, video or witnesses at this time, we are asking the public to come forward with any and all information they may have regarding this incident.”
Those with information are asked to call Det. Matthew Colton at (315) 828-6779 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
The latest incident follows recent cases in which racist graffiti was spray-painted at three locations. A 12-year-old city girl is suspected of spray-painting a swastika and the words “white power” on an Elm Street building, swastikas on the Mt. Calvary Church on Milton Street and another swastika at the National Guard Armory on Main Street.