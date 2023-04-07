GENEVA — City police issued a missing-person report Friday.
Zachary A. Brown, 31, was last seen at noon on Dec. 6 at the city’s Exchange Place Parking Lot’s Greyhound bus stop. Police said Brown purchased a bus ticket for Baytown, Texas, but has not been seen or heard from since.
Police said Brown suffers from mental health and substance abuse disorders and left with no personal belongings.
He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds, with hazel-colored eyes, brown hair, and light skin tone. He has a tattoo inscribed “Kyle” on his inner lower lip, and he wears glasses.
Police said they were informed only recently he was missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty supervisor at the police station at 315-789-1111. Det. Jordan Dobies has been assigned the case.