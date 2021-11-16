GENEVA — The Geneva Police Review Board is edging closer to hearing potential misconduct complaints.
PRB Chair Jess Farrell said the Complaint Process Committee met Thursday to finalize changes to its complaint form and associated instructions in response to a meeting the previous Thursday with Chief Mike Passalacqua. Farrell said the next step is to get community feedback on the complaint form and process, with a public comment session planned for the PRB’s Dec. 2 meeting.
“We are also considering other times and locations to host additional listening sessions, and we hope to have a Zoom option for these conversations as well,” Farrell said.
She said the External Communications Committee is hoping to finalize a plan for how to circulate the proposed complaint form at its meeting tonight.
According to Farrell, the PRB has yet to nail down its start date for reviewing misconduct allegations.
“We are hoping to begin taking complaints in early 2022,” Farrell said. “Once we have had some listening sessions and heard from the public, we will know how much work we need to do to revise the materials we have created, and then we will have a better sense of when more specifically we will be ready to start accepting complaints.”
At the PRB’s Nov. 7 meeting, members were in agreement that they should not begin hearing complaints until they were comfortable.
“If we kick this off and we’re not ready, we’re going to look like a bunch of jackasses,” member Charles Barnard said.
Among the concerns: the status of the lawsuit that Geneva’s police officers union, Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, filed against the city over Local Law 1, the legislation that created the PRB. Farrell said she would be checking with city attorneys on where the legal action stands.
In a press release after the Nov. 7 meeting, the PRB said the meeting with Passalacqua was helpful.
“In response to our questions, Chief Passalacqua gave detailed explanations regarding the processes and procedures he uses for determining the appropriate counseling, training, and/or discipline in cases of officer misconduct,” Farrell said. “We now have a greater understanding of how he currently approaches such decisions and what other responses are open to him within the confines of the law and the collective bargaining agreements. For example, we were encouraged that the chief expressed a willingness to develop and employ responses like restorative justice measures (such as mediation) when both parties are willing, and trainings related to implicit bias and anti-racism in response to conduct violations where appropriate.”
Under the Local Law, the PRB cannot hand out discipline to offending officers. That rests with the police chief. The PRB, seated by City Council earlier this year, can only suggest disciplinary measures.