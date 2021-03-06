GENEVA — Mike Pinco thinks it’s telling that in just five days, a group he started called Geneva United collected 574 signatures on a petition asking for a public referendum on the local law creating a Police Review Board.
Pinco said the group needed only 353 signatures, or 10 percent of the registered voters in the city in the last gubernatorial election.
The petition asking for a permissive referendum was presented to City Clerk Lori Guinan Thursday morning. Officials are now looking into whether a public referendum is legal.
Pinco said most of the signatures were collected in five drive-by petition-signing events of roughly three hours each.
“Ninety percent of the people came to us,” said Pinco, who opposes the PRB, which would provide oversight regarding complaints against city police. With more time, he said, “we could have blown those numbers tenfold.”
Pinco thinks a vote will settle whether city residents support the local law, which as he said in a previous story, “was shoved down people’s throats.”
“Let it be the will of the people,” he said. “The people will be accepting of it if it passes by a vote.”
The most pressing question now is whether a permissive referendum is allowed.
City Attorney Emil Bove issued a statement Friday that said, “The city clerk is going to examine the petition with the assistance of legal counsel. The city clerk will then submit a certificate to the City Council stating she has examined the petition and has found that it complies or does not comply with all the requirements of law.”
However, the city is considering additional legal advice on this question. A special City Council meeting is set for Wednesday, March 10, where a resolution is on the agenda to consider hiring outside legal counsel to assist in the question.
The resolution states in part that “the city attorney has recommended that the City Council authorize employment of special legal counsel to provide legal representation concerning all litigation and other challenges arising out of the adoption and contents of local law 1-2021.”
The resolution does not state what law firm will be hired.
Pinco believes a referendum is allowed, and provided the following statement, which he claimed was written in consultation with an attorney Geneva United hired to assist in its efforts to force a public referendum on the PRB:
“The police disciplinary process, including the handling of complaints, investigations and discipline, has been established statewide under the Civil Service Taylor Law, and negotiated under the Taylor Law between the police officers union and the city of Geneva in their collective bargaining agreement. Any changes to this established statewide process must be made by the state Legislature and governor and negotiated between the police officers union and city of Geneva, or must be placed on the ballot subject to a local mandatory referendum vote pursuant to the Municipal Home Rule Law, which recognizes the ability of municipalities to enact certain local laws subject to a referendum vote.”
Pinco mentioned Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, whom he claimed predicted in a Finger Lakes Times story that the petition effort would fail. He said when it came to signatures by ward, Regan’s had among the highest number of signers.
Regan said Friday that Pinco was misinterpreting what she stated. She said she was referring to whether a permissive referendum was legal, because the guidance the city received during the process did not indicate it was. She noted that the local law has been “stamped” by the state Department of State, meaning it had been filed. She did not know if that was considered an official ruling that the law was in effect.
The Times reached out to the Department of State Friday for its take on the matter, and a spokesperson issued a statement indicating the matter might end up in court.
“A local law can be subject to a referendum only if a specific state law authorizes the referendum,” the spokesperson said. “One state law that authorizes various local laws to referendum is the Municipal Home Rule Law. For example, Section 23 of the MHRL authorizes and mandates that certain local laws to mandatory referendum. See, also, Section 24 of the MHRL, which authorizes and requires certain local laws to referendum on petition (or permissive referendum). A court of law is the only body authorized to determine whether a local law is validly or invalidly subject to a referendum.”
As for the petition itself, there was one signature that certainly stood out: That of Mayor Steve Valentino, one of six City Council members to vote on Feb. 3 in favor of the local law.
When asked to explain why he voted in favor of the PRB and then signed the petition asking for a public referendum, Valentino responded with an emailed statement.
“Yes I did vote for the PRB with some reservations,” he wrote. “I support police reform and a review board. My concern has been all along that the current local law, even after being amended, is not going to create the changes we all would like to see. We should be starting with a review board that effectively reviews complaints in an unbiased method. The other initiatives in the local law are, in my opinion, not the way to start the cultural change we are looking for. As we create change we can modify the law and responsibilities of the review board in a progressive manner, making sure all stake holders have buy-in. My yes vote was to stay on the prevailing side to allow me the opportunity to bring it back up in the future according to our rules.
“As for the petition, yes I did sign it,” he continued. “My intention is to continue to try and drive the change to the local law and make it successful. Signing the petition is supporting the democratic process to allow the people of Geneva to have a voice. It is by no means my support to NOT have a review board.”
Pinco, who has been highly critical of Valentino, lauded the mayor.
“I think Steve did the right thing,” Pinco said, noting that he is considering a run for Council or mayor in 2022.