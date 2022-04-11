CANANDAIGUA — State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran ruled Monday the city’s Police Review Board is invalid, upholding a challenge lodged by Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, which represents a majority of Geneva police officers.
breaking
Geneva Police Review Board rejected by state Supreme Court Judge Craig Doran
- BY STEVE BUCHIERE sbuchiere@fltimes.com
-
-
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
New owners, new name
-
Geneva senior Curtis Denison has battled back from two ACL tears and lost 70 pounds along the way
-
Third generation of Legotts give venerable Torrey Park Restaurant a facelift
-
Panel issues preliminary report on sheriff's office
-
Two area landfills show high PFAS levels in leachate
-
LGBTQ biases played a role in controversy around Kentucky teacher's whiteboard message, he says
-
FRIDAY CONVERSATION WITH ... Clint Halftown
-
BIGGER PICTURE: Smoke and Ashes
-
Cayuga Nation applauds court rulings in its favor
-
Third candidate enters Ontario County sheriff's race
Gov. Hochul’s first state budget was adopted Friday, more than a week after the April 1 deadline. What do you view as the most useful spending in the 2022-23 budget?
You voted: