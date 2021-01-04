GENEVA — City police are asking for the public's help as they look for a missing teenage girl.
Police said Chyann Laryan Hennigan, 16, was last seen between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday on Union Street in the city. She is described as a light-skinned Black female about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans, pink boots, and a dark pink bandana.
Anyone with any information on Chyann is urged to call 911 or contact Geneva PD Detective JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or jdw@geneva.ny.us.
People can also text (315) 366-8919, call (315) 781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.