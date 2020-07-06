GENEVA — City police arrested a man late Monday morning after a 14-hour standoff that ended peacefully.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said Collin Hennessy, 34, was taken to the Ontario County Jail after the incident at 83 North Genesee St., which started about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. At that time, officers spoke with a woman who said she was menaced by a man with a long gun.
As of early Monday afternoon, no charges against Hennessy had been announced.
Passalacqua said Hennessy stayed inside the residence while police were investigating, but would not come out. Police talked with him for about two hours before bringing in a negotiator from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
Passalacqua said talks with Hennessy went seemingly well until about 4 a.m., when they stopped. The sheriff's office Emergency Response Team, commonly known as a SWAT team, took up a position in front of nearby Uncle Joe's restaurants about 9 a.m.
The SWAT team did not have to make entry, and Hennessy was taken into custody about 11:30 a.m.
See Tuesday's Times for more on this story.