GENEVA — As the weeks and months passed following the announcement she would retire, the Rev. Deborah Lind-Schmitz remained immersed in her duties as pastor of The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Roughly 11 months later, the time for her departure is at hand.
Lind-Schmitz will deliver her final service from the Park Place church’s pulpit at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. She plans to leave for Chicago Oct. 3, after she officiates a wedding that day.
“We knew I was going to leave eventually and that my heartstrings are tied to my family and my grandchildren, but I have to tell you my heart is breaking because I am going to miss everybody — tremendously,” Lind-Schmitz said. “There is a lot of crying going on right now. That includes me too. We’re blubbering over here.
“This has been an absolutely kind and gracious community. I can walk down the street and feel like I have friends everywhere. I am so grateful to be accepted and welcomed into this community. It will be hard to find such a tight community, such a welcoming community, in the huge cities I’m planning to travel.”
Lind-Schmitz, who turned 70 earlier this year, will spend the first part of her retirement journey with her daughter, son-in-law and their 8-, 6- and 2-year-old children in Chicago. Eventually, she’d like to settle somewhere in the St. Croix valley region of Minnesota, near Stillwater. She said it would allow her to hop on Interstate 94 and visit her daughter, her mom in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and her son in Wisconsin — all with about the same drive time.
She also has seven grandchildren.
Sunday’s service, as has been the case since the pandemic altered the world in mid-March, will be interactive via Zoom teleconferencing. An additional Zoom session after the service will focus on the church’s mission.
Lind-Schmitz arrived in Geneva in January 2013 as a transitional replacement for the Rev. Jim Gerling. Instead, she was installed as the church’s pastor Aug. 16, 2014.
She wound up impacting her parishioners in a way similar to that of her predecessor.
“I understand that parishioners expect all clergy to visit those who are ill, to offer counseling to those in need, to provide comfort to those who are grieving, to answer critical phone calls 24-7, respond promptly to every email and text from committee chairs, sermon critics, and so on and so on,” Lisa Gage said. “Those tasks, I suppose, are part of the job. One could certainly accomplish those tasks as one’s perfunctory duty.
“Pastor Deb, however, uses her time and her many talents, going above and beyond what’s expected. For example, she didn’t just periodically stop by nursing homes and assisted living facilities to occasionally visit shut-in members. She arranged to have regularly scheduled services at those facilities and welcomed patients and visitors of every denomination. Not only did she provide a meaningful worship service, she played the piano, led everyone in song with her beautiful soprano professional-quality voice, and shared communion with all who gathered. Month after month, year after year, the smiles on the elderly residents’ faces made it abundantly clear that they appreciated that she brought the Word of God to them and brighten their days.”
“How can the impact of a 30-plus-year career be captured in a few short comments? It can’t,” added Beth Newell. “One thing you can be sure of is the congregations she led, the individuals she pastored, and the people with whom she worked all remember and cherish those interactions.”
Gage has worked extensively with Lind-Schmitz producing the church’s services through Zoom and, more recently, YouTube.
“There have been weeks that I’ve heard her sermon six, seven even eight times before we all listen to the service on Sunday, yet she still manages to capture my attention,” Gage said. “Her sermons are always inspiring, filled with interesting facts, personal reflections and inevitably some humor. She cracks herself up and we all enjoy her wit.”
During her time here Lind-Schmitz led two Geneva Presbytery Youth delegations to Purdue University (in 2016 and ’19); conducted two successful capital campaigns (they included renovations to the kitchen, Christian education wing, technology improvements and painting of the sanctuary and bell tower repairs); and directed the newest Sacred Arts program initiative. A painter herself, the latter idea allowed a variety of art classes to be offered at the church.