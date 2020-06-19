GENEVA — Adam Fryer comes from a mixed-race family, but that doesn’t mean the Geneva High School graduate hasn’t experienced life through the lens of a young man of color.
He recalls a time as a Geneva high-schooler of 15 or 16 walking his white girlfriend home on Genesee Street. As teens are wont to do, they stopped for goodbye kisses in front of a bridal shop.
Fryer, now 31, remembers that a Geneva police car kept passing by, which he found unusual.
He recalled that he said goodbye to his girlfriend — she lived on a nearby street — and crossed Genesee to head back to his Reed Street home.
It was then, Fryer said, that police “swarmed” him, pushing him down on the hood of a police car.
“They told me to keep my hands on the hood, and they emptied my pockets pretty much all onto the ground,” he recalled, adding the contents consisted of loose change and guitar picks. “Then they told me to pick it all up when they were done.”
Fryer added: “I was really scared.”
He said other officers on the scene had their hands on their guns.
“What were you doing out there?” he recalls a Geneva police officer asking. “You were going to rob the bridal shop.”
Fryer denied that, as neighbors came out of their homes to see what the commotion was about. He said the neighbors yelled things like “Sue those cops, Adam! We’ll stick up for you!”
They eventually let him go, but Fryer, a social worker with a degree in psychology, has never forgotten the unsettling experience.
“I felt completely violated,” he said. “I didn’t know why they did it. I looked the part (as a person of color).”
Fryer never told his parents about what happened that night, but most importantly, he says, is that he is not alone in this experience.
“Everybody (of color) has a story,” said Fryer, who recalled the harrowing encounter at a recent Black Lives Matter protest in Geneva.
It’s that presumption of guilt that many black people experience in their encounters with the law that must change, Fryer said.
And change is what he and the rest of Black Lives Geneva: The People’s Peaceful Protest organization wants from the city’s police department. The group has put together a petition with a list of police-reform demands that it wants the city to adopt, and Fryer will be one of the members presenting it to City Council, hopefully at its Wednesday, July 1 meeting.
The Geneva group formed following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. They have hosted several protests/marches, with another set for today at 6 p.m., starting in front of the Geneva Public Safety Building on Exchange Street.
The list of reforms is long, but necessary, if the conduct of city police and law enforcement across the nation is to change, said Fryer.
“I look at the police and I see how their departments have run amok,” he said. “The whole idea of this grassroots effort is accountability. Police don’t like accountability, but everyone is safer when they’re accountable.”
The document is not his, he emphasized, but is a reflection of many members of the Geneva movement.
That includes Akim Hudson, a 2019 Geneva High School graduate entering his second year this fall at St. Bonaventure University, where he is studying psychology.
Hudson said organizers gave out flashcards to protest participants, asking them to write down their concerns and wishes related to police reform.
“What we did was piece it together and transfer it to a document,” said Hudson, who added that Fryer and others tweaked it further.
Among, what they call “common sense” demands:
• Implementation of a diverse Police Accountability Board/Civilian Review Board with power to investigate incidents and complaints. The board would have disciplinary powers as permitted under the law and access to grand jury testimony.
• Annual evaluations of training and policies related to use of force, especially in cases of mental health and medical emergencies. The training would include implementation of best practices, deescalation tactics and continued implicit bias/cultural humility training.
• Regular reporting of specific police data metrics, including a release to the police accountability board or civilian review board of all disciplinary complaints received. “The PAB/CRB should have a way to check the temperature of the department and know which officers might be trending in the wrong direction on things like generating complaints, pulling over people of color without cause, asking people for ID without cause, etc.,” they write. “Failure to produce or the manipulation of these metrics should be seen as an egregious offense and would be reviewed by the PAB/CRB for disciplinary action.”
• Mandatory body cameras for all Geneva police officers. “PAB/CRB must have the ability to access randomized body cam footage on a routine basis for purposes of general review,” the petition states.
• Reduce the police budget and reallocate funds toward services to address the causes of social issues and inequity. “This includes healthcare, education, access to jobs and healthy food in our marginalized communities,” they said.
• Remove school resource officers. The group said “research shows that police in schools are linked to higher rates of suspensions, expulsions, arrests that funnel kids into the criminal justice system and predominantly target students of color.”
• Ban no-knock warrants.
• Implement an anonymous whistle-blower policy for city employees — particularly police — to report “any nefarious activity or abuse of power. Whistle-blower complaints against officers will be reviewed and investigated by the PAB/CRB.”
The group also proposes a number of use-of-force policy changes ranging from limits on the use of firearms to banning the use of chokeholds.
For the complete petition, go to https://bit.ly/2Na04fF.
Fryer said it’s a detailed list but that these steps need to happen if parity in policing is to be achieved.
“I think the police need to come to terms that this change is going to happen,” he said. “It’s going to be OK. It’s going to hurt a little.”
Fryer said the reforms outlined on the petition are not subject to negotiation, not because the group is trying to be difficult, but because they are commonsense measures.
“We’re going to say this is what we want,” Fryer said. “We will demand that they put this to a vote. This is not a time for compromise.”
Fryer and Hudson said Black Lives Matter-Geneva’s recommendations jibe with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that they submit a police-reform plan by April 2021 and that it be based on community input.
“This is literally what Cuomo is asking you to do,” Hudson said.
The changes are long overdue, said Fryer.
“We’ve been waiting for nine years,” he said, referring to the death of Corey Jackson, who was shot and killed by a city police officer during a stop in 2011. The officer said he thought Jackson was reaching for a gun, when in fact, it was a cell phone. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing, but the death still resonates with many in the community, Hudson and Fryer said.
“Something was supposed to happen,” said Fryer.
What did happen was the Community Compact, formed to improve police-community relations under the aegis of the U.S. Department of Justice. Many assert the Compact initiative has been largely ineffective in that charge, and Fryer said it’s not the organization that can make the changes needed in Geneva.
Still, he does not think the Community Compact group should be disbanded. He just doesn’t think it is the most effective tool in bringing about change.
Hudson said the city must work in tandem with Black Lives Matter-Geneva to achieve policing reforms.
“I want us to actually work together on these things,” he said.
Mayor Steve Valentino could not be reached for comment Thursday on whether he’s had a chance to review the petition, but Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said he has.
“I have been and will continue to work toward a common ground that can be felt by all of our community members,” Passalacqua said by email. “I am optimistic that we will get to a common ground after some hard work and tough conversations. The Geneva Police Department is fully committed to working with the organizers and the community to get there.”