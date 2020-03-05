GENEVA — The Geneva Public Art Committee is seeking Requests for Proposals for laser-cut back panel designs on three proposed bicycle-parking shelters in the downtown district.
“We’re delighted to be soliciting for a new public art project as part of 2021 streetscape work,” said Kirin Makker, Geneva Public Art Committee chair.
Since receiving a 2016 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from New York state, the city said it has invested in a suite of projects to enhance the economic vitality, social opportunity, multi-modal transportation facilities and sense of place in its downtown district.
In a release, the city said the Downtown Streetscape Retrofit project, to be constructed beginning in 2020, “will contribute to this renaissance by transforming sections of the Castle Street and Exchange Street corridors ... with enhanced pedestrian and bicycle facilities, public gathering spaces, high-performance landscapes and new streetscape fixtures.”
The Public Art Committee said the RFPs are due on March 30. It asks for unique designs representative of each of the three proposed bicycle parking shelters’ themes. The bicycle parking shelters will be in front of the Exchange Street parking lot and the City Hall parking lot, as well as the northeast corner of Castle and Exchange streets near Lake City Hobby.
According to the committee, the design of the Exchange Street parking lot shelter panel will depict the region’s — and the city’s — agricultural history, which may include the “three sisters” of corn, beans and squash. The Castle and Exchange streets intersection shelter panel will illustrate the city’s economic and entrepreneurial history, while the City Hall parking lot shelter panel will highlight the work of “engaged residents throughout Geneva’s history and the city’s stories of social and political change.”
Anyone interested in submitting can find the complete RFP on the city’s website at cityofgenevany.com. For any questions regarding the project, contact the city’s Public Art Committee liaison, Katie Labbe, at KLabbe@geneva.ny.us.
The Geneva Public Art Committee is composed of seven members of the Geneva community “with an affirmative grasp of visual art concepts. The Public Art Committee facilitates the development of public art in the city of Geneva, recognizing it as integral to the vibrancy of our community. The committee believes that public art contributions to Geneva will complement current strategies for economic development and tourism, enhancing neighborhood identity and educating children and adults.”