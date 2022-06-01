GENEVA — The Geneva Public Library is seeking a new director following the resignation of Pauline Shostack, who served in the position about three months.
The library said Shostack has taken a job at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, where she earned an undergraduate degree. Her last day with the Geneva Library was May 20.
“The (library) board appreciated the enthusiasm and leadership she demonstrated as director and wished her well,” it said in its June newsletter.
The board said a committee has started the search process and added that former director Frank Queener is serving as a part-time interim director. The board said Queener also formerly served as director of Finger Lakes Community College’s library.
“Frank was a highly successful leader for the Geneva Library, and we are confident his presence during this current transition will be both reassuring to staff and the public, and help keep GPL running smoothly in its busy summer months,” Board of Trustees Chairperson Santa Abraham said.
Shostack came to Geneva in February after a nearly 20-year career in various library capacities at Onondaga Community College.
She succeeded Chris Finger, who left the position Oct. 30.