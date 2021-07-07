GENEVA — The Geneva Public Library has expanded its hours and available services.
Its new operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside pickup services will be available from 8:30-9:30 a.m., before the library building opens.
In addition to the new hours, the library is expanding its services to pre-COVID levels.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program kicks off July 1, complete with the return of limited in-person programs and events. Details regarding the Summer Reading Program and the library’s full slate of events is available at www.genevapubliclibrary.net.
Beginning in July, more seating areas will be available, and there will be more public computers available for use. Patrons and community groups will also be able to reserve library meeting spaces. Anyone interested in using the library’s meeting spaces should visit the library’s website to learn more, or contact Theresa at tosborne@pls-net.org. The second-floor reference desk will also reopen after being closed for more than a year.
To prepare for the reopening, the library will be closed today and Friday for cleaning, floor-plan rearrangements, and staff training. Additionally, the library will be closed on Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Those with questions or concerns about changes are asked to contact library Director Chris Finger at (315) 789-5303, ext. 106, or genevalibrarydirector@owwl.org.